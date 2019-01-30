Gaming Laptops with GeForce RTX GPU Starts Shipping

GeForce RTX Notebooks Now Available

NVIDIA first showed off their RTX GPU equipped laptop offerings back at CES 2019. Now these are finally starting to ship out, featuring notebooks from partners such as ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, Alienware and Razer.

While some of these feature a new design, most of them re-use pre-existing designs but outfit a new RTX GPU inside. It can be either a GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 GPU. These keep the same CUDA core count, and memory configuration. Except with lower clockrates to keep the power susbsystem within reasonable laptop specs.

All still feature new Real-Time Ray-Tracing capabilities while offering NVIDIA Optimus, BattertyBoost, WhisperMode and other NVIDIA notebook features.

How Much are These GeForce RTX Laptops?

They vary in range from $1500 all the way to $4000 USD. The most affordable of which appears to be the MSI GL63 with an RTX 2060 for $1500 USD.

As for the RTX 2070, Gigabyte’s Aorus 15-X9 appears to be the most affordable version at $2000 USD. Oddly enough, the priciest RTX laptop is also a Gigabyte notebook. This time it is the Aero 15-Y9 equipped with an RTX 2080 for $4000. RTX 2080 laptops start at $3000 USD. Keep in mind that some models are not Max-Q units.

More units are coming soon next month, including high-end models such as Alienware’s Area-51m and the ASUS RoG Mothership GZ700.

For the latest model and pricing, check the NVIDIA laptop homepage at Amazon.com.