Gaming PC, Laptop & Monitor Sales Are up 16.5%

It’s hardly any secret that in terms of gaming-specific PCs, laptops, and components, sales have been in something of a decline for the last 5 years. 2019 has, however, thankfully seen a number of new product launches and price drops that have largely resulted in some far more pleasant prices. Put simply, it’s not a bad time to be in the market for a new system.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, based upon year-on-year figures, the market is seemingly in something of a boom as sales figures are up by around 16.5%.

Gaming PCs, Laptops, and Monitor Sales Are Increasing!

Based on the figures released, it seems that gaming laptops specifically are one of the main driving factors at the moment. For just that specific area, sales up by over 12.5%.

Comparatively, desktop PC’s have grown by a far more modest 3.3%. It is believed though, that the reduction in component prices (such as memory) combined with better Intel stock levels and graphics card variety means that on the whole, sales are on the up! Even for components such as monitors to which consumers are (generally) only likely to replace when absolutely needed.

Will This Continue?

In terms of gaming laptops, almost certainly. As you can see in the figures, these are the key and primary driving factor in the improved sales. It should, of course, be noted that most people tend to simply upgrade their PC rather than replace it entirely. In addition, people are getting more and more savvy about simply building their own systems from scratch.

It does show, however, that the slump may be coming to an end. Presumably with people either looking for improved systems or are perhaps finding that their laptops (which are generally more difficult to upgrade) are getting a little old to handle the best in gaming.

What do you think? When did you last purchase a new system or laptop? – Let us know in the comments!