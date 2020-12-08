Gangs Are Stealing PS5’s from Moving Lorries!

At the risk of repeating ourselves and citing the bloody obvious yet again, getting hold of a PS5 is really difficult at the moment and, as such, we’ve already seen more than a few examples of people looking to exploit the situation through criminal activities.

Following a report via Eurogamer, however, it seems that criminals are now going to extreme measures to get hold of PS5 systems. How extreme? Well, how does attempting to break into a lorry traveling at around 50-55 mph sound?

Crime Gangs Target Potential PS5 Deliveries

We should note that this method of stealing from vehicles isn’t new. With Christmas coming, however, it seems that criminal gangs have decided to give this tactic another try with PlayStation 5 consoles being one of the most (apparently) sort after items. Albeit, any high-value electrical items are, as always, highly desirable as they can quickly be flipped and usually for a solid bit of money. Not, incidentally, that I’m using this as an excuse for you to start getting involved in such activities.

So, how does this work? Well, through the use of a modified car (and usually under the cover of darkness) the thief will climb out of the sunroof, over the bonnet, and attempt to unlock the van doors. All while an accomplice is driving practically bumper to bumper. From this, the thief will ‘throw’ what they find to another person standing up in the sunroof. Once the car is full, the thief retreats and they drive off with the person in control of the lorry, usually, completely oblivious due to poor visibility.

If you want to see an example of this happening, you can check out the video below!

What Do We Think?

While there will always be crime, this kind of activity just borders on the absolutely insane. I mean, would you be willing to risk your life to get hold of a PS5? – Actually, no, don’t answer that please. – What is clear, however, is that despite the risks, there’s clearly always going to be big money in tech, whether it’s legal or not!

