GDC 2020 Has Officially Been Postponed Until the Summer

With the Games Developers Conference (GDC 2020) looking to kick-off on March 16th, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether the event would actually go ahead. This has largely been based on the current concerns surrounding the Coronavirus with around 10-15 major participants (such as Microsoft, Amazon, Nintendo, and Sony) already confirming that they would not be attending.

Well, in a report via Kotaku, it seems that based on this, the organizers of GDC 2020 have officially decided to pull the plug on the event.

GCD 2020 is Getting Delayed

GCD 2020 does still plan to host an ‘event’ on Twitch for March 16th. Specifically, where panelists and other attendees can submit videos for broadcast. As part of an official statement, however, the organizers have confirmed that they will no longer be hosting the physical event in San Francisco.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March. We fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.”

Sony confirmed earlier this month that they would not be attending.

When Will it Happen Now?

While the organizers have confirmed that they do still plan to host the event this year, at the time of writing, its currently a little up in the air with a non-descript Summer date.

Will it actually go ahead though? Well, while it seems more than likely, there is a heck of a lot of coordination required. Particularly for such an event as substantial as this! As such, it is entirely possible that it might end up being skipped entirely this year. Well, either that or, at the very least, it may be held on a much smaller scale.

We will, of course, let you know. If you did have tickets to attend, however, then you might want to look to get your refund!

What do you think? Are you surprised by the announcement? Do you think it will still happen this year? – Let us know in the comments!