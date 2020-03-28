GDQ Announces COVID-19 Speed Running Charity Event

I must admit that I’m a pretty huge fan of game speedrunning events and particularly organizations such as GDQ and ESA. With current concerns surrounding COVID-19, however, it always seemed likely that ‘Summer Games Done Quick’ was going to be cancelled, postponed or, at the very least, reorganised.

Well, while GDQ has confirmed that the event has been indefinitely postponed, there is some good news on the short term radar. Yes, an event is set to run between April 17th-19th that will specifically look to donate towards finding a cure for COVID-19. Sounds pretty awesome to me!

GDQ Announces Corona Relief Done Quick

In announcing the event, GDQ has said:

“GDQ will be holding an online marathon, Corona Relief Done Quick, from April 17-19, 2020. One hundred percent of all CRDQ donations will go directly to Direct Relief. A humanitarian aid organization with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. Game Submissions are open now until April 2nd, 2020. Please submit your games for consideration using the CRDQ Game Submissions Form. Submissions to CRDQ will not impact SGDQ submissions. The games list and schedule will be released on April 13th, 2020.”

What Do We Think?

As you might expect, this event is going to be held pretty much entirely online and if you were looking to be a part of it, you need to get your submissions in pretty quickly. As a huge fan of the event though, I’m more than happy to see this thrown together. Even if it is in a mildly slap-dash manner. With 100% of the proceeds going towards COVID-19 research, it’s definitely something to look forward to while isolating at home!

For more information, you can check out the official website via the link here! – You can, in addition, check out their Twitch channel via the link here!

What do you think? Will you be checking this event out? Are you going to submit a run? – Let us know in the comments!