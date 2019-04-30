Gearbox “Accidentally” Leaks Borderlands 3 Gameplay Footage

Leaked Ahead of May 1st Unveiling



Gearbox promised to show Borderlands 3 gameplay footage officially on May 1st. However, they apparently made a mistake and “accidentally” leaked 30 seconds of gameplay on their Twitch channel. The streamer was testing the game’s new ECHOcast Twitch extension. Which launches alongside the gameplay reveal on Wednesday.

Being on the internet of course, users were quick to capture it and re-host it online. One of which you can see for yourself below courtesy of YouTube Hayder Hype.

Obviously it is only a few seconds and does not show much in terms of action. Since it is Gearbox after all, I almost do not buy the fact that this was an accident but rather a carefully planned promo to keep the hype going prior to the May 1st event.

This is a company after all that has been hiding multiple codes in their trailers, posters and Twitch streams. So it is harder to believe they simply made a mistake.

Where Can I Watch the Borderlands 3 Live Stream on May 1st?

The very first live Borderlands 3 gameplay will stream at borderlands.com and on the Borderlands Twitch channelstarting at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on May 1.

The Gearbox devs will also be present to give commentary on the footage.

When is Borderlands 3 Coming Out?

The actual game itself will arrive on September 13th and will be available on the Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. On the PC, it will be exclusively available via the EPIC Games Store for the first six months.