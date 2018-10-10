GearBox Announces Borderlands 2 VR with New Trailer

Re-Release for PlayStation in VR Form

Four months ago, we reported that GearBox is gearing up to re-release Borderlands 2 for consoles. This includes releases planned for the PlayStation 4, which now turns out to include a VR version.

The cell-shaded first person shooter was initially released back in September 2012. Although due to its art style, and post-apocalyptic setting, it has somewhat of a timeless feel to it.

The re-release in VR form seems like a good move, especially since it does not require considerably beefy hardware to run. If Bethesda can do VR with their games, then GearBox certainly can with Borderlands 2 as well.

The game is going to include many of what is in the original game release. This includes all four character classes, the full world of Pandora, and “87 bazillion guns.” What is notably and understandably missing however, is the co-op multiplayer aspect. See a preview of the gameplay for yourself in the announcement trailer below:

When is Borderlands 2 VR Coming Out?

Borderlands 2 VR is coming out on December 14 for PlayStation VR, just in time for Christmas.

Unfortunately, there is no news yet on whether PC is getting a release. For updates, visit the official Borderlands web site.