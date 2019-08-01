Gearbox Confirms Borderlands 3 Has Gone Gold!

With a little over 6 weeks to go until the release of Borderlands 3 one of the most anticipated games is literally now within sight with many hoping that the game, on launch, will be every bit as good as we hope!

With this in mind, however, in a report via PCGamesN, developer Gearbox has confirmed some exciting news. Borderlands 3 has official gone Gold!

Borderlands 3 Has Gone Gold!

So, at this point, you might be wondering what ‘going gold’ actually means. Well, put simply, it’s a declaration that development has now been completed and, for all intents and purposes, the game is in it’s finished state ready for release!

So, as we speak, factories will be pumping out physical copies of the game ready to get on the shelves for its launch next month!

When Is It Out?

Borderlands 3 will launch for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on September 13th. That is a Friday, so let’s hope that it doesn’t act as some kind of omen! – For PC owners, it should be noted that the original launch will be an Epic Games Store timed exclusive.

If you do, therefore, want to play this game but on another platform (such as Steam) you’re sadly going to have to wait until April 2020. It’ll, therefore, be interesting to see what those who love Borderlands, but hate Epic Games will do!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!