Gearbox Releases Teaser Trailer for Next Borderlands Game

Detailed and Cryptic Teaser

Gearbox has been teasing the much anticipated follow up to Borderlands 2 for a while now. Considering how much fans loved the last game, the anticipation for this new games’ arrival is very high. Although just a day before they make an official unveiling, Gearbox has decided to drop a teaser trailer to drive the hype further into overdrive.

The video is called “Borderlands: Mask of Mayhem” and it teases quite a bit for those who are familiar in the game. For instance, you can spot the characters Brick, Mordecai, grown up Tiny Tina, Lilith, Hammerlock, and Janney.

It also looks like there are some hidden messages as well. For example, if you look at the top left corner starting at the 15 second mark. It appears to be blinking in Morse code. Furthermore, around the 42 second mark, the lower right hand corner has what appears to be braille symbols.

See if you can decipher them in the trailer below. Leave a comment if you solved them or if you spot more Easter eggs:

More Information at PAX East Announcement Tomorrow

The full details will be revealed tomorrow at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT at Borderlands.com for Gearbox’s PAX East livestream.