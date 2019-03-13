Gearbox Teases Borderlands 3 Announcement for PAX East

Is the Seven Year Wait Worth It?

News of Borderlands’ 3 development popped up as early as 2016. It was even reported that a considerable amount of Gearbox staff was tapped to work on the project. Now it appears that we might finally be able to see the fruits of the development teams’ labour during PAX EAST 2019.

A simple cell-shaded image with the date March 28 on a Boston highway sign with an “Exit 3” at the top was tweeted out from the Official Gearbox account. Implying unmistakably that this related to Borderlands. Of course, PAX East is set in Boston, MA. Furthermore, it will run from March 28th through the 31st.

What Can Fans Expect?

The last Borderlands 3 reveal by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford from 2017 shows the game using the Unreal Engine 4. While it shows more detailed graphics, it is not abandoning the signature cell-shaded look of the series. It is just an evolution with more details and has more nuance.

Hopefully, at least a trailer will be available.