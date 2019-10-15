Gears 5 Rage Quitters Face 2 Year Multiplayer Bans

One of the more frustrating aspects of playing an online multiplayer game is when a teammate decides to quit in the middle of a round. Usually just after giving the rest of you a torrent of abuse about how bad you are at the game and your apparent requirement to ‘git gud’.

This is definitely an issue in many games and of these Gears 5 is certainly no exception. Following a Twitter post by the developer, however, it seems that people who are regularly quitting are facing some pretty big consequences. Namely, a near 2-year ban from the online multiplayer game modes. I think we can all agree, that’s a pretty long-term sentence being handed out there!

Gears 5 Will Ban Rage Quitters for Nearly 2 Years

A number of users have already begun reporting that they have received bans of 640 days for regularly dropping out of online matches. Although ‘The Coalition Studio’ is looking to remove these on any affected accounts within the next 24-hours, they have made it clear that this is a warning to that aspect of the community.

Put simply, if you do this again, that ban is going to be upheld! – It does, however, beg the question as to whether this is fair or overly harsh punishment.

Quitters have been receiving month to year long suspensions for prior behavior.



This is how long you can be suspended for being a rampant quitter. Take heed.



Over the next few hours, impacted users will be un-suspended, but 1 quit away from suspension.



You have been warned. — The Coalition Studio (@CoalitionGears) 10 October 2019

Is it Fair?

Receiving a ban of nearly 2 years is clearly a hugely substantial length of time. As such, some have already cited criticism against the severity wondering why a ‘scaled’ system hasn’t been used instead. This is generally the method used by most other multiplayer games and basically results in that the more you quit, the longer the penalties get.

That being said, however, one person did decide to take his suspension to the public forum. You know the drill, ‘this is so unfair, I didn’t do anything’ etc. This was, however, responded to by The Coalition Studio confirming that his suspension was because he had quit 18 out of 21 escalation matches in a single day.

So, if you did receive one of these bans, the good news is that you’re off the hook. The bad news is that if you keep on doing it, you’re probably not going to be allowed back online any time soon!

You have been warned!

What do you think? Is this a fair system? Can you see legitimately honest players getting caught in the crossfire here? – Let us know in the comments!