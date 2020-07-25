Last month saw GeIL reveal their new ORION memory. I mean, that’s no big surprise, GeIL mostly makes high-performance memory! This new kit comes equipped with the usual choice of speeds and capacities, with a strong focus on being ready for both Intel and Ryzen platforms. Albeit, I think it’s more the effort of the newer CPUs and motherboards rather than much being changed on the actual memory that has improved support.

GeIL ORION 3200MHz DDR4 Memory Review

The kit is available in multiple speeds, 2666, 3000, 3200, 3600 and 4000MHz. We have the middle of the pack in the office today, the 3200 MHz kit, which is typically the most common one people order. It’s available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sticks, as single and dual-channel packs of 8GB up to 64GB. Again, we have the 16GB kit, middle of the range, with 2 x 8GB modules. We have the red version as well, as it’s available in a choice of dark grey or red. And guess what, there is no RGB, how refreshing is that!?

Features & Specifications