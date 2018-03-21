GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync Now Controllable via Mobo Apps

Synchronize with Your Motherboard

GeIL is announcing that their Super Luce RGB Sync Series DDR4 memory is now controllable via most motherboard RGB lighting software. Specifically, the Super Luce RGB Sync Gaming Memory supports ASYS AURA lighting, GIGABYTE Fusion and MSI Mystic Light software control. This not only allows for proper customization via desktop, it also lets users set the colours to match with the rest of their setup. Beyond matching the build’s color, there are 12 lighting effects available. This includes static, breathing, color cycle, rainbow, comet, flash and dash, wave, glowing yoyo, starry-night, strobing, smart, and music.

What Options are Available from the GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync Series?

User can choose between a white or black heatspreader, providing a neutral color ground to match their build. These are also available in dual-channel or quad-channel kits, and even has an AMD Edition which is compatible with AM4 mainboards. In terms of performance, users can choose from 2133MHz up to 3200MHz modules. Each supporting XMP for easy overclock loading on Intel chipset mainboards.

Unlike GeIL’s EVO X series, the Super Luce RGB Sync series is completely wire-free. Although motherboard compatibility requires newer model chipsets for it to work properly. Capacity sizes available start at 4GB and 8GB single modules, up to 16GB or 32GB kits with CL15 or CL17 timings. Every single one comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

