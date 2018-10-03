GELID Launches New Sirocco 6-Heatpipe CPU Air Cooler

200W TDP CPU Cooler with RGB

GELID is announcing the launch of their new Sirocco CPU air cooler. Like many current air coolers these days, the Sirocco features an RGB LED fan. While this adds some flair to an otherwise mundane looking air cooler, the Sirocco also backs it up with performance.

In fact, GELID packs six U-shaped heatpipes on a copper contact base. More surface area and more heatpipes means that heat can transfer more efficiently to the radiator. In turn, providing up to 200W TDP cooling capacity.

In terms of compatibility, GELID also ensures that the new Sirocco is compatible with all desktop CPU sockets in the market. That even includes AMD’s AM4 platform. Although understandably, they are not including the HEDT Threadripper platform which uses a much larger CPU contact surface IHS.

The radiator tower is also offset so that there is more room for DIMM slot clearance, even with the fan installed.

How Much is the GELID Sirocco CPU Cooler?

The Sirocco CPU air cooler is now available with an MSRP of 52.99 EUR. In the US market, the MSRP is 62.99 USD.

In terms of warranty, the Sirocco has a lengthy 5-year warranty coverage, which is usually reserved for AIO liquid coolers.