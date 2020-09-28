GELID Launches its Slim Silence Low-Profile AM4 Cooler

GELID Solutions have recently unveiled a new 1U low profile cooler for the AMD AM4 socket. The SLIM SILENCE AM4 is a product of GELID Solutions SILENT product line and has been specifically designed for HTPC, Panel PC, Car PC, and 1U Server. The heatsink measures 28 mm tall and should suit most slim-type chassis designs.

GELID Slim Silence AM4 CPU Cooler

The SLIM SILENCE AM4 also comes with the double heat-pipe integrated into the heatsink base and features multiple heatsink optimizations to achieve high cooling efficiency with its compact size. The cooler weighs 206g to support enhanced compatibility with lightweight Panel PC and Car PC applications. The new silent 65 mm frameless fan with the intelligent GELID PWM (Pulse Width Module) has been created to compliment the heat sink for optimal performance. The intelligent PWM Curve technique constantly keeps it silent but accelerates speed whenever higher airflow is required. The SLIM SILENCE AM4 is compatible with AMD Ryzen 3/5/7 CPUs with TDP up to 85W.

Features

1U Cooler Height (28mm)

Double High-Performance Heatpipe

Silent PWM Fan with Ball Bearing

High Airflow

5 Years Warranty

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, GELID hasn’t confirmed any prices nor regional release dates for its new Slim Silence AM4 CPU cooler, if you are interested and want to learn more about it, however, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new low-profile CPU cooler? – Let us know in the comments!