GELID Unveils its Stella Dual-Ring ARGB Fans
Mike Sanders / 33 mins ago
Tech innovator GELID Solutions has today unveiled the latest 120 mm case fan supercharged with sophisticated Dual Ring Addressable RGB (ARGB) LED lighting and enhanced cooling techniques. The STELLA is a product of GELID Solutions GAMER line-up.
GELID Stella Dual-Ring ARGB Fans
The STELLA introduces a perfect mixture of top-notch technologies and vivid design. It comes with 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted independent ARGB LEDs to illuminate stylish Dual Ring Lighting and create spectacular RGB effects.
The fan also boasts Double Ball Bearing which adds to improve mechanics and ensures ultra-durable functioning, and features the new high-airflow optimized impeller to deliver enhanced cooling. The carefully designed PWM IC, a core part of STELLA, eliminates any clicking noise. Additionally, the intelligent GELID PWM (Pulse Width Module) drives the fan in extended speed range from 500 RPM to 1600 RPM, it constantly keeps the fan silent but accelerates speed whenever higher airflow is needed.
Features
- 24 ARGB LEDs
- Dual Ring Lighting
- Addressable RGB Controls
- Airflow Optimized Impeller
- Noiseless Motor Drive IC
- Ultra-Durable Double Ball Bearing
Where Can I Learn More?
In announcing the release of the Stella Dual-Ring ARGB fans, GELID has confirmed that they are available to purchase now with an MSRP in the region of $9.99 (each). If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new fan design, you can check out the official GELID product website via the link here!
What do you think? Are you in the market for a new cooling upgrade? If so, would you be tempted with these new fans? – Let us know in the comments!