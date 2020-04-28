Genesis Gaming Launches Thor 300 RGB Mechanical Keyboard

The Genesis Thor 300 RGB is a mechanical keyboard that both ardent and professional gamers will surely appreciate. Inside an aluminum case you will find a set of mechanical Outemu Brown switches. The manufacturer emphasizes their durability of up to 50 million clicks, a short reaction time of 8 milliseconds, and low force required for activation (55 g).

The switches are covered with caps that are resistant to wear and tear thanks to Double Injection technology. The Genesis Thor 300 RGB offers players the ability to press all keys at once (full N-Key rollover) as well as PRISMO effect RGB LED illumination. The manufacturer prepared 25 illumination sets, so each and every player should find one to their liking.

The Genesis Thor 300 RGB keyboard settings can be adjusted with an application. It allows not only for the configuration of the illumination but also the creation of macros in an editor, as well as saving them in defined profiles. When it comes to practical solutions, the device is equipped with a cable organizer as well as multimedia function keys.

Features & Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

  • Model: Thor 300 RGB
  • Keyboard type: mechanical
  • Switches: Outemu Brown
  • Switch durability: 50 million clicks
  • Force required for activation: 55 g (+/- 10 g)
  • Activation point: 1.8 mm (+/- 0.6 mm)
  • Number of keys: 104
  • Number of multimedia keys: 11
  • Size: 442 x 136 x 36 mm
  • Communication: 1.75 m USB cable
  • Supported operating systems: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android
What Do We Think?

With it due to hit online portals in the coming days, the Genesis Gaming Thor 300 RGB Mechanical Keyboard is expected to retail for a price in the region of £50-£55. A price that’s certainly very appealing for some one in the market for a mechanical design offering plenty of features and functionality.

Yes, RGB isn’t for all, but it does look nice and sleek here! If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Send this to a friend