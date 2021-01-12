Genesis Launches the Rhod 250 Gaming Keyboard

Genesis Rhod 250 is a new, practical, and durable gaming keyboard. The manufacturer included laser engraved symbols, resistance to splashes, as well as 19-key anti-ghosting. All of this is available for a shockingly low price. The black and red design of the Rhod 250 is based on membranes with high durability. Its anti-ghosting mechanism efficiently handles combinations of up to 19 keys pressed, enabling playing in duos on the same keyboard. The keys have laser engraved symbols so that they do not vanish after long-term, intensive use.

Genesis Rhod 250 Gaming Keyboard

The Genesis Rhod 250 allows for the swapping of arrows and W, A, S, D keys. The device also includes multimedia control keys, and some of the keys are enriched with symbols of video game equipment. The whole set is resistant to splashes, which enhances the practical value of the device. There are also standard features such as Windows block key or anti-slip, foldable feet.

Features & Specifications

The Genesis Rhod 250 keys have an activation point of 2.5 mm with a 55 g activation force. The device connects with a computer via USB cable, providing 8 ms reaction time. The new Genesis device will be available at the stores in the coming days. The suggested retail price for Genesis Rhod 250 is 24,90€ / 26,90$.

Technical specification:

model: Rhod 250

keyboard type: gaming

mechanism: membrane

pressure strength: 55 g

activation point: 2.5 mm

reaction time: 8 ms

number of keys: 104

number of multimedia keys: 12

size: 466 x 161 x 33 mm

communication: 1.75 m USB cable

supported operating systems: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Genesis has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the Rhod 250 gaming keyboard, nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new peripheral design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!