Genesis Unveils the Radium 300 XLR Gaming Mic

More and more often we create content, run webinars, while video-conferences are replacing meetings at the office. We require and expect more, also on the issue of sound. The Genesis Radium 300 300 XLR studio microphone is, therefore, here to fulfill those needs. The manufacturer says that the Radium 300 XLR is a professional studio microphone. Thanks to its 30 Hz – 16 kHz frequency range and high sensitivity it provides high-quality, clear sound. Its cardioid character filters background noise, recording the sounds only directed at the microphone. Parents of noisy children and owners of loud mechanical keyboards will surely appreciate this feature.

Genesis Radium 300 XLR Gaming Mic

The Genesis Radium 300 300 XLR microphone is sold with a set of accessories which simplify installation and use. Its regulated, metal arm guarantees installation flexibility. Mounting the microphone from the top or down should not be any challenge. The set also includes an anti-vibration holder, a foam anti-noise cover, and a pop filter. These elements provide high quality, clean sound, which is so important for content creators and remote employees.

Specifications

model: Radium 300 XLR

input: XLR

pattern: cardioid

frequency: 30 Hz – 16 kHz

sensitivity: -38 dB

impedance: 2200 Ohms

cord length: 2.5 m

The Genesis Radium 300 300 XLR microphone connects with a computer with a 2.5 m XLR cable and the popular mini-jack 3.5 mm plug. The microphone’s steel casing is both solid and durable.

The microphone and its accessory set will cost around €59,99EUR /$69. Potential owners will be arriving with retailers in the next few weeks. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

