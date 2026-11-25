I’ll be honest, I’ve never heard of this brand, but Geometric Future look to be onto something interesting here, with a range of colourful products that are sure to get the attention of system builders, even more so if they can back up their unique aesthetics with decent real world performance and competitive prices.

I’ve been waiting for RGB to run its course and more colourful products to come back to the market, and we’re already seeing that with PC cases, as brands like HYTE (for example) are putting out vibrantly painted PC cases again; it’s just more fun than RGB! But Geometric Future are leading a charge with their new components.

Alpha Series PSUs

Their new Alpha Series PSUs will be available in 850W, 1000W, and 1200W, covering the needs of most high-end gaming PC requirements. They’ll be available in bright colours, such as yellow and green, and also a white version at launch. They’ll even come with a matching set of fully modular braided and textured cables. All the PSUs are 80 Plus Platinum rated, ATX 3.1, and feature a native 12V-2×6 connector with 105c Japanese caps, so Geometric Future aren’t playing around here.

Squama Fans

Adding to that, they have a new range of 30mm thick PC case fans. The Squama 3005 series is a non-RGB fan, that comes with a vibrant yellow or green trim, and black fan blades. Of course, this matches the aesthetic of their lovely PSUs too. They’re rated for up to 2000 RPM, at 72.18 CFM, and 2.26mm of static pressure. However, they’re also have a 140mm version, the Squama 3005-14, rated for 87.5 CFM and 1.81mm of static pressure. All the fans feature dual-phase, four-pole motor designs with dynamic balance adjustment, anti-vibration pads, and forward or reverse blade options.

How Much Does it Cost?

The PSUs are launching at $139 for the 850W, $169 for the 1000W and $199 for the 1200W, in yellow, white or green. The fans start at $14.90 for a single 120mm, or $29.90 for a triple pack, while the 140mm are $19.90 for a single and $39.90 for a triple pack, and all fans are available in forward or reverse blade versions at the same price.