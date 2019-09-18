George R.R. Martin Confirms Game of Thrones Prequel Show

It’s been nearly 4 months now since Game of Thrones concluded and I think it’s fair to say that amongst the fans, the reaction to how it all ended was something of a mixture between passable satisfaction to outright disappointment. Did it deserve a better ending? Was it all a bit too rushed? – I think most would agree that this was the case.

In a report via CNET, however, if you were most disappointed that Westeros had come to an end on your TV screens, there is some good news! George R. R. Martin, the writer of the original books, has confirmed that HBO is currently producing a prequel show based on the Targaryens. In other words, expect to see a whole lot more dragons!

Game of Thrones Prequel Is On The Way!

It has long been rumoured that HBO was considering at least 5 prequel spin-offs. It seems, however, that the concept of the Westeros world in the Targaryen days seems to be the one with the most momentum. George R. R. Martin has hinted that the show’s title may be “The Long Night”, although he has said that he’s not supposed to refer to it by that name.

He has, however, poured a little bit of cold-water on the hype by saying that despite it being in the words, no pilot episode has yet been commissioned. For a franchise this huge, however, it is surely only a matter of time!

What Can We Expect?

Well, as you might expect, being set during the Targaryen ruling period, there are going to be dragons. Certainly a lot more than the 3 we saw in the original Game of Thrones series.

If you are, however, waiting for a formal announcement on this, don’t expect anything soon. Although this may be in the pipeline, it still has a long way to go yet!

What do you think? Would you like to see this prequel? – Let us know in the comments!