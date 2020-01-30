Geralt of Rivia is Modded into the Resident Evil 2 Remake

There are many times when the gaming modding community provides answers to questions that no one asked. If you want to know why they do it, however, then you clearly don’t understand how it works. It seems, however, that they have really taken the Resident Evil 2 remake to heart. If you want a clue as to how much, there honestly are too many examples to cite, but your best bet would be checking the link here!

In the latest to be released, however, if you were getting tired of playing as Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield or CJ from GTA San Andreas, you can now download a mod to play as Geralt of Rivia.

Resident Evil 2 – Geralt of Rivia Edition

Unlike many prior mods released for the game based on characters from ‘The Witcher’ franchise, this one does seem to be one of the most polished to date. Although not perfect, Geralt has facial expressions and even, albeit crudely, has lip-syncing.

So, at this point, you’re probably wondering how you try this out. Well, as with most mods, it will require a little legwork on your part.

How Can I Try This Out?

So, firstly you will require “fluffyquack’s mod manager” for the game which (I believe) you can download via the link here!

Once that’s in place, then you should be able to download and insert the mod files through the application. So, where can you grab them? Well, here are the links:

Geralt – Check the link here!

Ciri (Please note that this is a somewhat comparatively cruder character mod – And no, I don’t mean she’s naked) – Check the link here!

With the launch of the Resident Evil 3 Remake on April 3rd, this should hopefully keep you busy in the interim!

What do you think? Do you download mods for your games? – Let us know in the comments!