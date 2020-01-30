Geralt of Rivia is Modded into the Resident Evil 2 Remake

/ 7 hours ago

There are many times when the gaming modding community provides answers to questions that no one asked. If you want to know why they do it, however, then you clearly don’t understand how it works. It seems, however, that they have really taken the Resident Evil 2 remake to heart. If you want a clue as to how much, there honestly are too many examples to cite, but your best bet would be checking the link here!

In the latest to be released, however, if you were getting tired of playing as Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield or CJ from GTA San Andreas, you can now download a mod to play as Geralt of Rivia.

Resident Evil 2 – Geralt of Rivia Edition

Unlike many prior mods released for the game based on characters from ‘The Witcher’ franchise, this one does seem to be one of the most polished to date. Although not perfect, Geralt has facial expressions and even, albeit crudely, has lip-syncing.

So, at this point, you’re probably wondering how you try this out. Well, as with most mods, it will require a little legwork on your part.

How Can I Try This Out?

So, firstly you will require “fluffyquack’s mod manager” for the game which (I believe) you can download via the link here!

Once that’s in place, then you should be able to download and insert the mod files through the application. So, where can you grab them? Well, here are the links:

With the launch of the Resident Evil 3 Remake on April 3rd, this should hopefully keep you busy in the interim!

What do you think? Do you download mods for your games? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives