German Retailer Lists Various Custom Nvidia 3080/3090 GPUs

Last week we got our first solid indication as to how much custom Nvidia 30XX graphics cards would cost when Overclockers UK began listing them on their website. In terms of the reaction from our community, it seemed that most saw this as a positive indication and that, all going well, deals might be out there to be had for this new GPU range if you looked hard enough! Well, for consumers in the UK at least.

Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, if you were more curious as to how these would retail in terms of Euro’s/Europe, then various custom Nvidia 3080 and 3090 GPU listings on a German retailer may have (at least in part) answered your question surrounding how much they will cost you in your region!

Nvidia 3090/3080 Custom Graphics Cards

Listed on the website Caseking.de, we can see a number of custom Nvidia 3090 and 3080 graphics cards available to pre-order. How do they compare in terms of prices though? Well, in a nutshell, it would appear that compared to the UK (taking exchange rates into consideration) these new Nvidia graphics cards look set to retail in Europe for a price pretty much identical to the UK.

To give you an example, the most expensive UK GPU listing we’ve seen so far for a custom 3090 graphics card has been around £1,500 (although we would anticipate to see more expensive models in the future). Comparatively, although not the exact same GPU, the cheapest 3090 option available on this German retailer has it for around £1440 with more ‘higher-tier’ models going up to around £1550. In other words, pounds or Euro’s, the prices are (in terms of the currencies value) are practically the same!

What Do We Think?

As we have noted in the past, while more expensive than the MSRP’s listed for Nvidia’s ‘Founders Edition’ GPUs, it is pleasantly surprising to see so many custom designs managing to keep, reasonably speaking, so close to it. Admittedly, there will be undoubtedly be ludicrously expensive options out there that have been overclocked to within an inch of their life. In terms of what you’re paying though, it seems that the UK and Europe is on a pretty even keel.

