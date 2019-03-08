Get Discounts and Rewards with New EVGA Associates Program

Revised Referral Program

EVGA has launched their new Associates Program, enabling members to earn points which apply to discounts and rewards. EVGA already has something similar in place before with EVGA bucks. Although this is a streamlining of sorts, making it clearer to see what participants are getting.

How Does This EVGA Associates Program Work?

First participants must register for EVGA’s Elite Membership program. This part is completely free and just requires users to sign up with a valid e-mail. If you already registered an EVGA product before, then you already are a member. As long as the e-mail you use is still active or if you still remember your login information.

Next is to apply to be in the Associates Program. After which, the user will receive a unique referral code they can give out. Every time this code is used by somebody during checkout, the associate receives a percentage

of the net purchase as EVGA bucks.

To entice users into using the referral code, EVGA provides a percentage discount. So it is essentially a win-win-win for all three parties.

How Much Discount are Buyers Getting?

Depending on the product type, buyers get either a 5% or 10% discount.





Understandably, graphic cards and motherboards have the lowest discount at 5% since those are the most popular.

Meanwhile, here is what the Associates get in return:

For more information and to sign up, visit the EVGA Associates Program website.