Get the First Witcher Game for FREE to Keep from GOG.com

Oldie But Goodie Freebie from GOG

CD-Projekt Red‘s video game adaptation of The Witcher is one of the most well regarded game franchises in history. In case you are one of those who has not played the original, now is the best time to revisit it. GOG.com, which is a subsidiary of CD-Projekt Red, is currently giving away the first Witcher game completely for free. That is free to keep, and since it is on GOG.com, it does not come with any DRM like with other platforms.

Also, this is the ‘enhanced edition’ of the game. That means it has all the latest patches and is optimized on newer systems. Furthermore, this edition introduces over 200 new animations, additional NPC models and re-colouring of characters. In terms of performance, it also decreases load times by as much as 80% from the original. Users will also receive a free card keg for The Witcher’s free GWENT card game.

Simply follow this link to claim your copy.

How Do I Get The Witcher for Free?

As usual, there is a catch. However, it does not require much other than a valid e-mail address and to register a GWENT account. The e-mail address is for subscribing to the GOG newsletter.

Can My System Run This Game?

The original game came out in 2007, so it does not require much. In fact, it is only 8.8GB in size for the Enhanced Edition.

Minimum System Requirements