Get Turbo Pug DX For Free on Steam Until March 16

Back to Basics Gaming’s Turbo Pug DX is currently available for FREE on Steam for a limited time. The game is a throwback 16-bit sidecroller game featuring an adorable little speedy pug. Unlike typical 2D sidescrollers however, the Turbo Pug is constantly running so the player has to dodge traps, jump over cliffs and get collectibles or else the pug dies. It is a simple, yet surprisingly addictive game that works on almost any PC since it is not rendering any 3D objects.

The promotion is actually in celebration of Turbo Pug 2 which is heading to Steam Early Access. So this gives players an interesting way to preview what to expect. Don’t like the look of the pug? Thankfully, the skin is customizable so you can choose to play in a variety of adorable little critters.

How Can I Download Turbo Pug DX?

Simply head on over to Turbo Pug DX’ Steam Page and click “Install Game”. Upon which it will be added to your game’s library. This of course, requires an existing Steam account. Those are free anyway, requiring only a valid e-mail address just in case you do not have one already.

Can My System Handle Running Turbo Pug DX?

The game takes up 75MB upon installation so it should not be overwhelming for any PC user. Just in case you need to figure out if your system is compatible with it, check out the official minimum system requirements below:

Up to When Can I Get This Game for Free?

The game is available for free to download until March 16th at 9am Pacific.

