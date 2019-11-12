Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gets Huge Update Today

Today saw Ubisoft unleash a massive 7GB update for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. We’re well aware that the game has some issues, and this patch gets right to work addressing quite a lot of them. The update brings the game up to version 1.0.3.

The changelog is extensive, so if you plan to read through all of it, make sure you’re sitting somewhere comfortable. Everything from player stamina, to weapon swapping, has been tweaked. Of course, there are PC specific fixes too, improving controls, menu navigation, and more.

Simple gameplay fixes include improvements to the AI behaviour, especially in scenes where the AI has been every bit artificial, but lacking in the intelligence part.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.0.3 Release Notes

AI

Improved AI behavior of Carl’s driving path in the A Great Escape mission.

Fixed an issue where the turrets did not follow the players.

Fixed an issue where the turret cannons did not turn with the player’s camera.

Fixed an issue where turrets sometimes became unusable by players after being hacked.

Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes break cover before reacting to the players.

Fixed an issue where enemies would sometime stop aiming directly at the players if they broke visual contact.

Fixed AI navigation path for a enemies in Fen Bog Testing Zone.

Fixed an issue with NPC behavior when exiting a vehicle they were stowed in if the players shot the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the enemies in helicopters would not detect the players.

Fixed an issue where the Taipan air patrol crew would survive a crash.

Fixed an issue when convoy escort enemies would stop firing at players if they got behind them.

Fixed an issue where enemies would not spread an alert after players’ host migration.

Fixed an issue where Wolves could detect and shoot players through Submarine Bay at the entrance of Shark Bay.

Fixed an issue where the NPCs remained stuck after being freed during a mission.

Fixed an issue where enemy patrols would get stuck at a specific location on Skell foundation campus.

Fixed an issue where NPC remained stuck in vehicle instead of exiting.

Fixed an issue where drone and enemies blocked each other and remained stuck.

Fixed an issue where Hunter drone spawned at inconsistent distances.

ANIMATION

Fixed an animation bug where the character sometimes used the adaptive aim animation with no reason (not near a wall or an obstacle).

Fixed Wolves coat texture near second crash site.

Fixed character animation when trying to go under a small waterfall.

Added spasm animation when an ally is being revived by medic’s drone.

Added a delay to player detection during the healing animation when using the revive drone.

Fixed animation replication bug when teammates were killed while carrying body.

AUDIO

Fixed audio issue where Fury figure sometimes had male voices during interrogation scenes.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t hear outdoor sounds from inside the building in Auroa Data Farm camp.

Fixed surrounding sounds issue at the Battery Farm underground settlement.

Fixed an issue where the data transfer sound kept playing when players were interrupted during a hack.

Fixed an audio issue in Skell’s Villa where players could hear the rain while indoors.

Fixed an audio issue where firing or explosion sounds could not be heard if players were in different environments (indoor/ outdoor).

Fixed an issue where the Medic Skill sounds were not always present.

BIVOUAC

Fixed an issue where sometimes players would be standing if joined when deploying the bivouac.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes get an infinite loading screen when entering a player-card from the Bivouac menu.

Fixed an issue where bivouac behavior would be corrupted if a teammate logged out when the player was deploying the bivouac.

Fixed an issue where the character’s backpack would sometimes be invisible in the bivouac.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes get stuck or get KIA when breaking camp from bivouac.

Fixed an issue where the camera transition did not work properly if a player was in the Tacmap menu while breaking camp from bivouac.

CAMERA

Fixed an issue where the camera could pass through the Tavor Assault weapon.

Fixed camera stability issue when players stopped to turn while in ADS.

CHAT

Fixed an issue that caused chat input box to reset during game flow transitions.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed a bug that caused some players to respawn under the map.

Fixed vehicle emergency exit animation while in water.

Fixed an issue that caused players to remain stuck if they were pulled into a cinematic in co-op while investigating an intel.

Fixed an issue where visual feedback was not always triggered when the players fell and received damage.

Fixed an issue when players landed a helicopter on top of another.

Fixed an issue where players could go through obstacles if spamming the climb button during animation or revive.

Fixed a graphical issue that occurred when players deployed a drone and then quickly ADS.

Revised priorities so that the game now prioritizes mission interaction over vehicle interaction to prevent blocking players in some circumstances during missions.

Frag grenades now deal more damage to vehicles.

Fixed an issue where in a four-player co-op session, players were able to launch additional sync shot drones after the host of the session left.

Fixed an issue that caused the drone to stop deploying on some occasions.

Fixed an issue where some players could not reach rank 10 Field Medic.

Fixed an issue that sometimes allowed players to go through Biometric doors while in prone.

Fixed an issue where MK.2 explosives and Intel Grenades were not available to buy in Maria’s shop after unlocking them.

Fixed an issue where changing fire rate while ADS deployed the drone.

Players can now cancel the go-to animation before entering a vehicle by moving away from the vehicle.

COVER SYSTEM

You can now do a camera shoulder swap at cover! It will also rotate the main player on the spot.

Lean aiming is now available from a wider distance and the avatar is less likely to be seen.

Looking over and peeking off a cover is now easier to do when holding the movement input towards the cover.

Increased the angle to preserve the orientation of the avatar when stopping to aim over a cover up to 45°, so the camera stays more often on its initial side.

LOOT

Fixed a bug where ammunition was not received after being picked up.

MENU

Fixed a notification bug where the mission name would not be displayed if a teammate replayed a mission that is locked for the player.

MISSIONS

Fixed a bug that caused the programmers to instantly die when in contact with the car regardless of its speed in the A Great Escape mission.

Fixed a bug where players would have their weapon misplaced when entering Puri’s office in the Meet Puri mission.

Fixed an issue in the Rosebud mission where the mission did not consult if the player skipped the investigation step.

Fixed an issue in the An Ingenuous Genius mission where all players spawned in Daigoroh’s cell if they get KIA after the extraction.

Fixed an issue during the onboarding mission where players could not talk to Holt in Erewhon if they had not checked the third helicopter crash.

Fixed an issue in the Guardian Angel mission where Cromwell sometimes did not go to her computer to trigger the mission’s next step.

Fixed an issue in the The Siren’s Call mission where players respawned inside the cave after being KIA, without validating the step.

Fixed an issue in the The Great Escape mission where Carl did not drive to the vehicle if it was too far from its spawn point.

Fixed an issue in coop that could block the mission flow for all players if two players joined at the same time.

Fixed an issue in the The Great Escape mission where the player would respawn inside the prison after getting KIA.

NVG

Fixed an issue where L3GP night vision goggles blocked the weapon reticle.

Realigned the angle of the panoramic night vision goggles to align better with the character’s eyes.

ONLINE

Fixed an issue where sometimes players could not join a session using the in-game lobby if they stayed idle for too long.

Fixed an issue where players would get an Infitinity-00002 error after a failed host migration.

Fixed an issue where players would remain in infinite loading when leaving a group in PvE after playing PvP.

PC

Fixed an issue that made the Windows key not functional in menus and during gameplay.

Improved controls on PC to prevent conflicts when the same key was assigned to several functions.

Fixed a crash occurring when trying to access the options menu after changing graphics preset.

Improved the Side Missions scroll bar to make it easier to scroll when using mouse and keyboard.

Fixed an issue preventing the “Win + Shift + Arrow” shortcut from switching displays in full screen.

PHOTOMODE

Fixed an issue in photomode where no visible change occurred when setting grain parameter to values higher than 16.

Fixed visual issues in photomode when camera is under water.

There is now a message in-game informing players they cannot use photomode when drone is deployed.

Fixed an issue in photomode where sometimes the camera would go under the map.

GHOST WAR

Balancing Sniper weapons no longer one-shot while using the Rolling Thunder perk. Sniper weapon damages have been slightly reduced to bring them into line with other sniper rifles (Weapons Affected: HTI, L115A3, M82, SRA1, TAC50, Victrix). Drone health has been reduced, making it less likely to need more than one mag to destroy.

Connectivity Fixed several causes of the Infinity error.

Gameplay Hit damage indicator accuracy improved when taking shots from the front – the hit damage indicator feedback is orientated in a top-down fashion rather than from player’s perspective. Shooting downed enemies will no longer trigger hit confirmations – which should improve feedback on whether the enemy is down or not. Gas drone damage now interrupts a player using a drone. Improved audio feedback of the Gas Grenade. Added a cooldown to the Ping system to avoid spam.

Maps Tech Port: We’ve added new objects to prevent the accidental falling off stairs while running up / down them. We’ve made some general fixes to the maps.

Matchmaking Players will no longer join matches in progress, regardless of the round number. Improvements implemented to the balancing of teams after matchmaking completes.

Milestones Players can now pin more than 1 milestone for tracking.

Replication General improvements to player replication.

Stats Fixes implemented to Ghost War stat tracking. The Total Skell Credits gained stat now includes credits earned in Ghost War as well. Ghost War stats are now display correctly in the Loadout menus.

Custom Matches Fixed missing cursor on setting up match screen. Fixed an issue that was blocking players from joining a custom match.



SAVE

Fixed a bug where players spawned in Erewhon after creating a new save on a slot that previously had progress.

Fixed a rare issue where sometimes Ghost Coins did not appear in the inventory after purchase.

CHARACTER

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck after using their ability or frags while Panther Class is equipped.

Fixed an issue where players would no longer have the items wheel available after an emergency exit from a vehicle in water.

STAMINA

Increased the base stamina by 66%.

Increased stamina re-gen speed by 75%.

Reduced the stamina consumed when sliding by 50%.

UI

Fixed an issue where the mini-map would not update when players are detected by SAM launchers.

The mute icon is now more visible in the menus on player avatars.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the second perk slot would not unlock after being acquired in the skill tree.

Fixed an issue in co-op where one player in the team would get a permanent notification on screen to go back to Madera after being KIA during the One Last Thing mission.

Fixed an issue where Markers Size Alert values in the options menu did not trigger any change.

Fixed an issue where the Beacon and Ping shortcuts where not displayed in the Control Helpers for the Medic Drone.

Removed hardcoded text from several places in the menus.

Fixed an issue that could lead to unintended transactions if players move the cursor during the Hold Action Buy or Sell prompt in Maria’s shop.

Fixed the NK3 Ritual CQC weapon name in menus (formerly called NK3 K Black | Ancient).

Fixed an issue where sometimes there would be gaps between the tab icons after opening the loadout menu.

Fixed an issue where store notifications would sometimes have unknown characters after changing the game language to a language with a different alphabet.

Fixed several instances of incorrect unlock requirement or descriptions for items.

Fixed an issue where the Objective Board would sometimes remain locked if players left the game during the Onboarding mission.

Fixed an issue where the input to consult intel was displayed as “press” instead of “hold”.

Fixed missing text on most location discovery pop-ups.

The camos earned in Battle Crates now indicate whether they are for gear or weapons.

Fixed an issue where the Vision Mode ability on drone appeared as an option on the drone HUD before the ability was unlocked.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using the tutorial shortcut while driving.

Fixed an issue that prevented the notification to let players know when the public matchmaking was canceled due to host migration.

Fixed several typos.

Fixed an issue where the Mission Completion tutorial pop-up would display after every loading screen.

VEHICLES

Fixed an issue where some convoys would spawn vertically into the ground.

Fixed an issue where helicopters spawned from Erewhon would sometimes be damaged.

VISUAL

Fixed an issue where thermal vision in binoculars was not working properly at night.

Fixed an issue that prevented the replication of the rocket trail, missile, and explosion visual effects.

Fixed an issue where textures would sometimes not load properly in the Sentinel Corp Naval Base.

Fixed an issue where the chests would sometimes flicker in co-op if several players opened them at the same time.

Fixed an issue where helicopters sometimes would not disappear properly from the sight of players when moving away from them.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the MAWL-DA rail was overlapping with the built-in ironsight of the A2 ASR.

Fixed an issue that allowed the P227 to penetrate heavy helmets and one-shot enemies.

Fixed an issue with shotguns that often caused only a one-shot pellet instead of several.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Zasatava’s unique ability to work properly. It can now pierce helmets as designed.

Improvements made to the issue where scopes would flicker when players ADS.

Flashbang can now blind through vegetation (such as low bush).

WORLD