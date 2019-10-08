Ghost Recon Breakpoint Performance Analysis – 24 GPUs Tested

Last week saw the release of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. For us here at eTeknix, we loved the original entries in the series. Tactical action, commanding your squad, and really getting stuck into the details of the battle. However, the game has become a very different beast from where it began. It’s barely the same game these days. However, the huge map, the frankly jaw-dropping graphics, and the new gameplay style do have a big impact. 2019 sees a new age for Ghost Recon, and so far, so good.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

What we hope to find out today, is just how well Ghost Recon Breakpoint performs on PC. We’ve grabbed a plethora of modern graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia. From budget cards, right up to each companies flagship cards. Now, we must admit, the Benchmark is in Beta. What this means is that we did see some issues with the benchmark, some obscure results, etc. However, as a whole, the results gave us a really good idea on which GPU was suitable for each resolution; 1080p, 1440p and 4K.

About Breakpoint

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint puts you in the boots of the Ghosts, an Elite US Special Operations Unit stranded behind enemy lines. This time there is no briefing. All contact has been lost with Auroa. This archipelago is home to Skell Technology, a high-tech company. You are sent there with your unit for a recon mission, but your helicopters are shot down: Skell Tech has fallen into the wrong hands. The Wolves, a lethal ex–US military unit gone rogue, have taken over the island. Led by your ex-brother-in-arms, Colonel Cole D. Walker, they have reprogrammed Skell’s drones into killing machines and are ready to use them, no matter the casualties. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op. Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.” – Ubisoft

Breakpoint Launch Trailer