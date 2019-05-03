Ghost Recon Wildlands Update delivers Plenty of PC Improvements

Ghost Recon Wildlands Update

Ubisoft has been on the ball when it comes to updating the current Ghost Recon game. The changelog is packed full of little tweaks and fixes as usual. However, there’s a good range of fixes specifically for the PC release also. The update brings the game up to version 1.28.

PC Fixes

There are big improvements to performance when using Nvidia Ansel on Driver 148.91. This also includes a fix for Ghost Mode, resolving the weapon changing issue. There’s also some subtitle fixes, PvP teaks, and a whole host of other adjustments. You can check out the full change log below.

How to Update

You don’t have to do anything, the game will auto-update from Epic Store or UPlay the next time you launch it.

Release Notes

PvE/General Fixes

Guerrilla Mode

“We’ve been following the feedback from our community regarding Guerrilla mode at the launch of Special Operation 4. We believe several issues were contributing to the difficulty, including errors with matchmaking and launching sessions without full squads. Our team has taken care to address those issues, which we hope will help create a more balanced experience in Guerrilla mode.”

All Platforms

• Fixed an issue with the M110 Bullet Drop being too strong.

• Removed the requirement to complete Silent Spade and Snafu missions to unlock the Mission Master trophy.

• Fixed a localization issue where there was no spacing between Continue Campaign text for Asian localizations.

• [SILENT SPADE] Fixed an issue with Kozak where he would slide away when a user shoots him while he is giving his briefing.

• Fixed an issue with the Buchon Marcus Jensen causing him to have the wrong animation in certain cases.

• Fixed an issue where completing all Main Game missions showed only 98% completion.

PC

• Improved performance when using Nvidia Ansel with Nvidia driver 418.91.

• Fixed an issue in Ghost mode where weapons switch back to default between play sessions.

• Fixed an issue in Guerrilla mode where subtitles would only show for the host of a party in a co-op session.

All Platforms – PVP

• Limited the number of simultaneous mines deployable by the Sapper’s drone to 3.

• Reduced the health of Sapper’s drones to bring it more in line with the drones used by Medic and Guerrilla classes.

• Fixed an issue in Ghost War allowing an exploit (known as Crouch-run) by using emotes and Pistol-specific abilities.

• Fixed several collision issues on several PvP maps.

PC – PVP

• Improved the ping function in Ghost War where spamming the Ping input caused high ping conditions.

