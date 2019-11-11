Ghostbusters 3 Confirms Bill Murray to Return as Peter Venkman

So, presuming we’re all choosing (with good reason) to ignore the Ghostbusters 2016 movie, then Summer 2020 should see the release of the long-awaited third installment to the original franchise.

In regards to the film, however, not much is yet known about it in terms of how the plot will progress. In a report via Gizmodo, however, Dan Aykroyd has spoken about the film and has also confirmed one of the biggest talking points. Bill Murray (aka Peter Venkman) will be making an appearance in the film as his iconic character!

Ghostbusters 3

If you have any knowledge of Bill Murray and Ghostbusters, you’ll know that he has always been somewhat selective of what he appears in these days. While he did make a cameo appearance in Ghostbusters 2016, he has always played it hot and cold in regards to officially reprising the role of Peter Venkman. Partly because of a reported rift that developed between himself and the late Harold Ramis.

Speaking of the film, however, Dan Aykroyd has confirmed (finally) that Bill Murray is on board to appear in it. In fact, he already has shot his scenes! More so, however, he has also hinted as to some other details to the film.

“We’ve shot our part—myself, Murray, Sigourney, and Annie Potts and it was really exciting working on this new idea and new take on the story which Jason (Reitman – son of the original writer), who’s a really incredible, fine filmmaker came up with.”

The only thing he didn’t really confirm is if Bill Murray (or more accurately, Peter Venkman) will be alive or dead in the film. To clarify, there has been a long-standing rumor that he would only return as a ‘ghost’.

What do we Know About the Film?

So, what do we actually know about the film so far? Well, based on what Dan Aykroyd has said in this latest interview, we’re essentially looking at a ‘passing of the torch’ film. One that will (ideally) lead to a new cast and new shot in the arm for the franchise.

“Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters.”

In fairness, its a decision that makes sense. One that was (bizarrely) avoided in the 2016 name-make that fell so flat with fans (and the box office).

Ghostbusters 3 is shaping up to see Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson making one ‘final’ appearance and handing the reigns over to a new team who can (all going well) really push for some fresh and new films in the future. Overall, it all sounds good to me!

Ghostbusters 3 is scheduled for a cinematic release in Summer 2020. With partial filming completed, expect a trailer in the coming months.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this film? – Let us know in the comments!