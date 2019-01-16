Ghostbusters 3 Film Teaser Trailer Released

Ghostbusters 3

One of the biggest vapourware products in Hollywood for over 20 years now has been the official third film in the Ghostbusters franchise. I am not, of course, including Ghostbusters 2016 which I think the vast majority of us these days prefer to forget ever existed.

At this point, many of us doubted it would truly happen. We had, after all, heard for too long and too often from Dan Ackroyd that ‘something was coming’.

With the release of a brand new teaser trailer though, it appears that somehow Ghostbusters 3 is on the way! Yes, I’m not joking! This is real!

Prepare yourself for dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!

Who Ya Gonna Call?

So, I guess at this point you want to know the details? Well, I have to be careful here as the release of the teaser trailer has already led to a lot of hyperbole. Here are some basic details as far as I can ascertain them. I do not, however, cite them all as guaranteed facts.

Jason Reitman (Son of Ivan Reitman) the original director is said to be directing it. He may also have involvement in the script writing.

The film will act as a true sequel to Ghostbusters 1 & 2

There is no confirmation of involvement from Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis or Bill Murray.

The script is currently pending completion.

Casting of at least 2 male characters is thought to be underway.

It is set to release in Summer 2020.

In a report via Entertainment Weekly, Jason Reitman has said: “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

What Do We Think?

This almost sounds too good to be true. I was quite happily asleep an hour ago, however, when my very best friend messaged me multiple times about this! I initially dismissed him as being the victim of a cruel hoax. It soon dawned on me, however, that he was not only right, but I might have possibly owed him an apology for daring to question him!

I must admit when I first saw the trailer I was initially convinced that this was just an elaborate hoax. The deeper I go into the rabbit hole, however, the more legitimate this seems.

I am, of course, somewhat cynical based on Dan Ackroyd spending 20 years telling us that something was ‘happening soon’ for the third film. He most recently spoke about an ‘original cast sequel’ in November 2018. You can read about that in the link here!

At this point, I honestly don’t know what to think. I’m honestly more confused than excited. Is this really happening?… Pinch me!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!