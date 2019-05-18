Ghostbusters Game Remaster Is Practically Confirmed

Ghostbusters The Video Game

Earlier this week we reported on the entirely surprising news that the excellent 2009 Ghostbusters The Video Game was seemingly set to be the next to receive the remaster treatment.

In truth, as welcome as this news was, it was A) certainly not confirmed and B) more than a little unexpected. In a report via DSOGaming, however, with further evidence coming to light, it seems that this game is (pending the rubber stamp) definitely on the way!

Who Ya Gonna Call?

Following the initial report, two further confirmations of the Ghostbusters games existence have come to light. Firstly, that a second age rating application for the game has been submitted in Korea. This following the first made in Taiwan. Secondly, that Epic Games Korea has officially registered the game onto their database.

While this might not sound too significant, the Korean ratings board has often proven to be the first source for later confirmed releases.

What Do We Think?

With E3 just around the corner, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this formally announced at some point over the next month or so. To be honest, however, our reaction to this news has found an additional surprise from our community. Namely, by how many people were unaware that this game even existed.

While it didn’t exactly set to the gaming world alight, it was widely well received. Even today (nearly 10 years on) it is still an excellent game to play. Sadly, it has not been available on Steam for a couple of years now (such is licensing laws). Pending the confirmation, however, you may not have long to wait to try this out for yourself!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!