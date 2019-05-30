Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered is Confirmed

Ghostbusters The Video Game

Earlier this month a lot of rumours began circulating that the 2009 Ghostbusters video game was set to be the next to receive the remaster treatment. Admittedly, at the time this was certainly more than a little unexpected. I mean, it’s not as if the game did poorly on its launch, but it wasn’t exactly a smash hit either.

Following the release of a brand new trailer, however, we finally have confirmation. Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered is officially on the way!

Who Ya Gonna Call?

The trailer has been released via the official Sony channel (who owns the rights to the franchise). While developer ‘Saber Interactive’ has yet to confirm the release themselves, at this point it’s academic. We know this is coming and frankly, I couldn’t be happier!

There is, however, a fly in the ointment that (for reasons I have yet to determine) will probably upset more than a few of you.

Epic Games Store

As part of the announcement, it has been confirmed that the PC release will be via the Epic Games Store. A platform which has so far proven to have a very mixed reception by the gaming community.

Despite this, while no official release date has been confirmed, Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered is set to release in 2019 and personally, despite what some of you may think of the Epic Games Store, this is definitely on my radar!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!