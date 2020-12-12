A Ghosts n’ Goblins Remake is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

There are few retro games more iconic than Ghosts n’ Goblins. Largely due to the fact, particularly in this case, that it was so bloody difficult. Despite the fact that it’s challenging, however, it’s certainly not impossible. The platforming good, the controls are tight, and, put simply, if you die (which you will, a lot) it’s almost certainly because you made a mistake rather than the game being outright unfair.

Following something of a surprise announcement by Capcom, however, if this trip down memory lane already has you reading for your NES (or SNES), then the practice may serve you well as an official Ghosts n’ Goblins remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch!

Ghosts n’ Goblins is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Representing a straight-up remake of the 1985 NES classic, Ghosts n’ Goblins Resurrection certainly looks like a pretty interesting and undoubtedly popular upcoming release for the Nintendo Switch. While I can’t say that it’ll be easier than the first game, the trailer (which you can check out below) does drop more than a few hints that ‘difficulty levels’ may be introduced to help some of you finally manage to beat the game.

Albeit, whether you’ll have to play through it twice to get the ‘true ending’, which you did in the original, is still more than a little unclear.

The beloved Ghosts ‘n Goblins series from Capcom makes a comeback on #NintendoSwitch! Armor up as Arthur for an all-new adventure in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, releasing on 2/25!https://t.co/WgmlGfEgTw pic.twitter.com/jx3Xpx1dhL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2020

When it is Out?

Ghosts n’ Goblins Resurrection will be released for the Nintendo Switch on the 25th of February 2021. The good news, however, does not end there. Capcom has also confirmed that a number of other ‘retro’ classics from their library will be brought to the system as part of a new ‘Capcom Arcade Stadium’ package.

For me though, while I expect Ghosts n’ Goblins Resurrection will look to retain the difficulty of the original, I can’t help but feel that this may represent my best and only chance of ever (sort of) beating this game!

What do you think? Do you own a Nintendo Switch? If so, will you be planning to get this title? – Let us know in the comments!