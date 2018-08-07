Gigabyte 300 Series BIOS Update Adds Intel 9000 CPU Support

Gigabyte Expands CPU Support

Gigabyte is joining ASUS and MSI with the official support for Intel‘s upcoming 9000 series CPUs. Like ASUS, Gigabyte’s motherboard compatibility extends beyond their Z370 chipset. It even includes the affordable B360, H370, and H310 models.

The newest BIOS updates are now available on the official GIGABYTE website for users to download and upgrade their systems.Obviously, users should upgrade the BIOS first prior to installing a new CPU. Which is why these updates are available ahead of launch to begin with.

Which Gigabyte Motherboards Support Intel 9000 Series CPUs?

The complete lineup of motherboards and their corresponding download links are listed below. Gigabyte’s lineup includes 20 Z370 motherboards, 7x H370 chipset mobos, 15x B360 chipset boards and 15x H310 chipset models. That is a total of 57 motherboards supporting these upcoming Intel CPUs.

Z370 Chipset

Z370 AORUS ULTRA GAMING WIFI-OPZ370 AORUS Gaming 3Z370 AORUS Ultra GamingZ370M D3H
Z370 AORUS GAMING 7-OPZ370 AORUS Gaming 5Z370 HD3Z370M DS3H
Z370 AORUS ULTRA GAMING 2.0Z370 AORUS Gaming 7Z370 HD3-OPZ370N WIFI
Z370 AORUS ULTRA GAMING 2.0-OPZ370 AORUS GAMING WIFIZ370 HD3PZ370P D3
Z370 AORUS ULTRA GAMING WIFIZ370 AORUS Gaming K3Z370 UD3HZ370XP SLI

H370 Chipset

H370 AORUS GAMING 3 WIFIH370 AORUS GAMING 3H370M D3H GSM H370M DS3H
H370M D3HH370 HD3H370N WIFI

B360 Chipset

B360-AORUS GAMING 3 WIFIB360-AORUS GAMING 3B360M AORUS GAMING 3 B360 HD3
B360M GAMING HDB360-HD3PB360M D2VB360M D3H
B360N AORUS GAMING WIFIB360M-D3PB360M D3VB360M DS3H
B360M HB360M-HD3B360N WIFI

 

H310 Chipset

H310M-S2H (rev. 1.0)H310M-DS2 2.0H310-D3H310M-A
H310M-S2H (rev. 1.1)H310M-DS2H310M-DS2VH310M-H
H310M-H 2.0H310M-HD2H310M-S2H310M-S2V
H310M-S2 2.0H310M-S2PH310N
