Gigabyte 300 Series BIOS Update Adds Intel 9000 CPU Support

Gigabyte Expands CPU Support

Gigabyte is joining ASUS and MSI with the official support for Intel‘s upcoming 9000 series CPUs. Like ASUS, Gigabyte’s motherboard compatibility extends beyond their Z370 chipset. It even includes the affordable B360, H370, and H310 models.

The newest BIOS updates are now available on the official GIGABYTE website for users to download and upgrade their systems.Obviously, users should upgrade the BIOS first prior to installing a new CPU. Which is why these updates are available ahead of launch to begin with.

Which Gigabyte Motherboards Support Intel 9000 Series CPUs?

The complete lineup of motherboards and their corresponding download links are listed below. Gigabyte’s lineup includes 20 Z370 motherboards, 7x H370 chipset mobos, 15x B360 chipset boards and 15x H310 chipset models. That is a total of 57 motherboards supporting these upcoming Intel CPUs.

Z370 Chipset

H370 Chipset

B360 Chipset

H310 Chipset