Gigabyte Announces AORUS X470 Gaming Motherboards

Three New X470 Motherboards from AORUS

The second generation AMD Ryzen processors are arriving soon on April 19. Although these are backwards compatible with current X370 motherboards, the new X470 chipset brings better performance through XFR2 and Precision Boost 2. As one of the leading motherboard manufacturers in the market, Gigabyte is announcing three new additions to their AORUS family using this new chipset.

What Features Can Users Expect from the AORUS X470 Motherboards?

The three models announced include the X470 AORUS Gaming 7 WIFI, X470 AORUS Gaming 5 WIFI and X470 AORUS Ultra Gaming. All have similar styling, taking aesthetic cues inspired by the wings of an eagle. The sleek design of the I/O armor resembles the shape of the wing while the claw marks and airflow design are inspired by the wing’s impressive aerodynamic features.

Both the Gaming 5 and Gaming 7 are equipped with Intel’s 2×2 802.11ac Wave2 wireless connectivity. This boasts significant wireless performance delivering up to 12x faster speed than typical 2×2 802.11ac (1734Mbsp vs 867Mbps). That makes it perfect for gamers who do not want to compromise connectivity by going wireless.

These boards also feature 8+3 phase Hybrid digital PWM, keeping the second generation Ryzen CPUs well fed. Even when overclocking the CPU to max out performance. They also come with all modern gaming board essentials such as Realtek ALC1220 HD audio. For storage, USB 3.1 Gen-2, and dual M.2 slots are present for fast storage. Gigabyte even includes heatsinks for these M.2 slots.

For the RGB enthusiasts, these boards come with both analog and addressable digital RGB LED headers. That means support for either 5V or 12V digital LED lighting and control via RGB Fusion app.