Gigabyte Aorus B360 Gaming 3 WiFi Motherboard Review

Aorus B360 Gaming 3 WiFi

Not tempted by the more expensive Z370 offerings on the market? Perhaps you have no need for a K-series CPU with overclocking? Then check out the new H370 and B360 motherboards hitting the market today! Of the two, B360 is the lower end in terms of cost, but it still promises a few tasty features to appease gaming PC system builders and more.

Gaming on a Budget

A motherboard doesn’t have to cost the earth to get great gaming performance. With the B360 chipset, you do lose a few features over the more expensive Z370 range, but how much you’ll miss them is subjective. There’s no overclocking, that’s the most important one. Typically, you’ll find fewer M.2 mounts and peripheral connections. However, with Intel Optane and M.2 still supported, RGB lighting, fast DDR4 and more, it’s hardly scraping the budget barrel either.

The High-End of the Low-End

Strip away a few features that a lot of people may not need, dump the price lower than ever, and it’s easier to see why so many have been waiting for these boards. For budget gaming PC builds, a cheaper motherboard may help balance some of the increasing cost of GPUs. It’s also like that these cheaper motherboards may appeal to the mining market.