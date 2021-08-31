Gigabyte Confirms AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD PS5 Compatibility!

Gigabyte has announced that its AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD is now 100% fully compliant with the PS5’s M.2 storage expansion slot. With a read speed of 7000 MB/s and a maximum storage capacity of 2TB, this is far beyond the console’s base specification requirements, and, as such, offers gamers the best experience for ease of use and long-term usage!

Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD – PS5 Compatible

Enhanced by the latest generation PCIe 4.0 controller with advanced 3D-TLC NAND Flash, The AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD boosts more performance than their previous generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It equips a big aluminium thermal interface in different sizes and a double side thermal pad with Nanocarbon coating for improved heat dissipation.

In response to the latest announcement from Sony for the compatibility of M.2 SSD storage extensions on PS5, Gigabyte engineers have further verified the original structure and performance of AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD to be the fantastic choice of M.2 storage expansion for the PS5. In addition, the read speed of up to 7000 MB/s provides users with optimized data accessing and a smoother overall gaming experience.

Firmware Update For Existing Owners!

AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs were launched to the market in early 2021, and users who have already purchased them can now use them for PS5 storage expansion. For more enhanced performance, however, and not just for those looking to try this out in their PS5, Gigabyte has released new firmware drivers and thoroughly recommends applying them!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about the Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

In addition, should you wish to download the latest firmware drivers, click on the link here! – (Direct Download)

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!