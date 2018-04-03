Gigabyte Aorus H370 Gaming 3 WiFi Motherboard Review

Aorus H370 Gaming 3 WiFi

The latest Intel motherboards are here at last! Of course, we’ve already seen dozens of impressive Z370 motherboards hit the market, but not it’s time for something a little more affordable and consumer friendly. While these motherboards don’t offer the overclocking features you would find on Z370, they represent incredible value for money for many consumers.

Affordable Gaming

Make no mistake, losing overclocking isn’t a big deal for many people. Firstly, non-K-series CPUs are plenty powerful to play the latest games. Secondly, these motherboards still pack plenty of high-end features to help you maximize performance. With Intel Optane support, M.2 storage, and high-speed DDR4 support, you’ll be well on your way to a sweet gaming rig.

Features

With just two full-size PCIe slots, the Gaming 3 WiFi is well suited to most gaming builds. However, with four PCIe 1x slots, it may be giving a wink to another market, crypto mining. With this configuration, the board looks set to be both affordable, yet capable of running up to six GPUs through the use of riser cables. With a pair of M.2 slots, you can unleash fast storage, and Optane drives too.