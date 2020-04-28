GIGABYTE Launches the AORUS K1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and gaming gears, today announced the AORUS K1 mechanical gaming keyboard.

The AORUS K1 has built-in the gamer’s favorite German CHERRY MX mechanical gaming RED key-switch. The high-quality CHERRY MX gaming red key-switch can quickly and accurately capture the gamer’s movements into the computer to win every battle. AORUS K1 sculpts some details in its simple and neat appearance so that the keyboard can still show its own personality. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows AORUS K1 to display lights with other AORUS devices and customizes various lighting modes. Other functions such as full-range anti-ghosting capability, all keys programmable with on-board memory, and on-the-fly multimedia and backlight control, are all designed to meet the requirements of gamers.

GIGABYTE AORUS K1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

AORUS K1 is equipped with the German CHERRY MX mechanical gaming red key-switch that has linear switching characteristics, 45 cN operating force, and 2 mm actuation travel. Features that can accurately and quickly capture each finger movement of the gamer. High-quality German-made technology, hundreds of keys working accurately, and a service life 100 million-plus times for the keys, so that gamers have no worries while competing, making the CHERRY MX gaming red key-switch the obvious choice for gamers.

If that wasn’t enough, the AORUS K1 is equipped with RGB Fusion 2.0 which has 16.7 million colors of lighting colors and multiple lighting modes. It can be synchronized with other AORUS devices. It can also set different lighting methods for each individual key to create your own unique colors.

What Do We Think?

I must admit to being very snobbish when it comes to keyboards and particularly those I would be willing to use on a daily basis. The GIGABYTE AORUS K1 design, however, looks fantastic and, I must admit, I’m more than curious about trying one out to see how it fits.

While Gigabyte hasn’t revealed specific release dates or prices, you can expect them to appear with retailers within the next few weeks.

For more information, you can check out the official Gigabyte website via the link here!

