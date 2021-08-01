Gigabyte Unveil AORUS P1200W PSU With Colour Display Panel

I think many would agree that when it comes to PC components, power supplies are (usually – or at least generally speaking) one of the more mundane parts. It’s essentially a black brick (ok Andy, no, a PSU is not a brick) that has a pretty basic function and as long as it does it, it’s otherwise largely forgotten about. I mean, let’s be honest, when did you last see a full-blown gaming PC setup and go ‘ohhhhh, nice PSU you have there’. Ok, maybe you did, but I’ll bet my boots it wasn’t the first thing you said!

Over recent years, however, we have seen more and more manufacturers attempt to make their designs a little sexier. Albeit, not always succeeding. Following a report via Videocardz, however, Gigabyte has just announced the launch of its brand new AORUS P1200W power supply, and, as one of its key features, it comes with a pretty large, full colour, side display panel.

Gigabyte AORUS P1200W

Coming as a fully modular power supply with an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency rating, the Gigabyte AORUS P1200W already presents itself as an exceptionally decent PSU. Not to mention the fact that it’s rated to supply 1200 watts of power! – Without a doubt, however, one of the most notable inclusions in this design is the full-colour display panel to the side.

Being reportedly capable of displaying custom text, animated gifs, static images and even apparently MP4 videos this certainly opens the doors to what the enthusiast user could do with this. And even if you don’t care for all that razzle-dazzle, if you want, you can simply set to it to being a performance monitor (such as, for example, how many watts are currently being drawn).

We should note that this isn’t the first power supply to come with a built-in display. ASUS and CoolerMaster, for example, have both released PSU products with a similar feature. The key difference between those and this new model from Gigabyte, however, is that the display on the AUROS P1200W appears to be significantly larger than anything we’ve seen before. Although exact figures have not been provided, based on the images it does appear to be around 5″ wide and around 3″ tall.

Price & Availability

While Gigabyte has confirmed the launch of the AORUS P1200W, they haven’t, at least not at the time of writing, confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much we can expect this to cost when it cost arrive with retailers. – Putting the display screen to one side, we would usually anticipate a 1200W power supply, of this efficiency rating and overall similar specs, to cost something in the region of £225-£250. – With that screen though, and when compared to similar products already on the market, we likely anticipate the AORUS P1200W to cost something in the region of £300-£350. – So, quite expensive for a power supply.

As noted above though, given how ‘boring’ most PSU designs are, if you really wanted something to crown off your perfect gaming PC build, this could well prove to be the icing on the cake!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!