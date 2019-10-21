Gigabyte AORUS TRX40 Threadripper Motherboard is Teased

We’ve already seen AMD deliver some impressive improvements with their 7nm Ryzen 3rd Generation CPUs. It was a big step up from the 2nd generation and showed huge leaps in their efficiency, clock speeds, and temperatures. However, there’s something missing from the range; Threadripper!

Threadripper

With the new 7nm Threadripper CPUs expected to launch in early November, it’s no surprise that we may see some new TR4 socket motherboards hit the market. It’s likely the CPU’s will work in older X399 and similar boards, but it’s a good time for a re-fresh since modern AMD chipsets support PCIe 4.0 and other new features.

TRX40

The motherboards are expected to use the TRX40, TRX80, and WRX80 chipsets. The first motherboards from AORUS uses the TRX40 chipset and comes in an E-ATX form factor.

It should include 4 x PCIe 4.0 16x slots, which is certainly a welcome addition. You’ll also get 8 x DDR4 DIMM slots for quad-channel memory. We suspect the WRX80 will support eight-channel configurations.

Motherboard

We only have one picture at the moment courtesy of TechPowerUp. However, you know how this market goes, and we expect more things will “leak” in the coming week.