Gigabyte AORUS Unleash the Curved 165Hz CV27Q Monitor

Gigabyte has revealed their latest “true 1500R” curved monitor. The AORUS CV27Q Tactical Gaming Monitor! The CV27Q uses a 27-inch QHD (2560×1440 resolution, 16:9 ratio) 1500R curved VA panel. It comes with the latest Gigabyte technologies too. These include Black Equalizer 2.0 technology and the upgraded ANC 2.0 technology.

Tactical Features

Black Equalizer 2.0: Equalizes 1,296 subareas individually, allowing the users to see clearer in dark areas without overexposing the bright areas.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) 2.0: Using a unique IC design ANC 2.0 blocks the ambient noise and it provides 120 dB signal-to-noise ratio which supports high impedance headphones up to 600 ohm.

Aim Stabilizer: This feature reduces the blurriness of the recoil effect in FPS games. Also, it helps users to trace moving enemies much easier.

GameAssist: This is a kit of in-game OSD functions. It includes a customizable crosshair, a counter, a timer, and multi-screen alignment lines.

AORUS Dashboard: This feature is able to display hardware information, such as mouse DPI and GPU/CPU information, directly on the screen.

OSD Sidekick: Control all the monitor functions and settings through software and using mouse and keyboard.

Gigabyte AORUS

“The gamers will be amazed by its 1500R super immersive feel and the tactical features that it brings to the game. The Black Equalizer 2.0 technology works by dividing the screen into 1,296 subareas and equalizes each subarea individually, so gamers can see clearer the dark areas without having overexposure in the bright areas. This feature doesn’t help only in gaming but it’s also great for watching movies. An ideal solution for users who want to combine gaming and media entertainment.” – said Gigabyte

Since the launch of the AORUS tactical gaming monitor series, the exclusive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature has always been the best tactical advantage that gamers love the most. Using an exclusive IC design with microphone array, the ANC feature cancels the ambient noise making the communication with your teammates much better than before. The upgraded ANC 2.0 provides 120 dB signal-to-noise-ratio (SNR) and supports high impedance headphones up to 600 ohm (Ω).

Now users can plug in their high-end headphones to the monitor and enjoy the crystal sound that ANC 2.0 provides. The AORUS CV27Q uses a true 1500R curved panel which is on par with the natural curve of the human eye. As a result, users experience a stronger and immersive feel compared to an 1800R curved panel. The CV27Q not only provides a great visual quality but it surrounds you with an amazing sound experience at the same time.

165 Hz Refresh Rate

The AORUS CV27Q supports 1 ms (MPRT) response time and 165Hz refresh rate, along with 90% DCI-P3 and an 8-bit panel for a sharper picture quality. Moreover, the AORUS CV27Q supports AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology. This technology provides LFC (Low framerate compensation) techniques and brings the HDR quality to the next level.

Built-in Lighting

The AORUS CV27Q sports a digital LED lighting solution at the back side and it comes with an adjustable, in 3 dimensions, metal stand. The CV27Q has a built-in power board so users can avoid using a traditional, chunky power adapter. Furthermore, the CV27Q follows the same innovative tactical features as the other AORUS tactical monitors featuring GameAssist, AORUS Dashboard and all the AORUS tactical features. Last but not least, the display alignment function helps the users to align their multiple-monitor setups perfectly.

Price and Availability

The monitor is available now, with an updated price of just £445.99 here in the UK. For more information, visit the official product page here.