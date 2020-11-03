Gigabyte Unveils the Aorus XTREME RTX 30 Series Waterforce GPUs

Gigabyte, one of the world’s leading premium gaming hardware manufacturers, has today announced the latest GeForce RTX™ 30 Series WATERFORCE graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture — AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 24G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 10G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE 24G, and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE 10G.

AORUS is the world’s first manufacturer to include the patent-pending “Leak detection” in the WATERFORCE WB open-loop graphics cards. The built-in leak detection circuit covers the entire fitting and water block and can promptly alert users by flashing a light at the first sign of a leak, so users can deal with the leakage early and prevent any further damage to the system.

Gigabyte Aorus XTREME RTX 30 Series Waterforce GPUs

AORUS WATERFORCE WB is ideal for those who wish to build open-loop liquid cooling systems. GIGABYTE specializes in thermal cooling solutions, providing optimal channel spacing between the micro fins for enhanced heat transfer from the GPU via stable water flows. The sunk-designed copper micro fins also shorten the heat conduction path from the GPU, so that the heat can be transferred to the water channel area quickly. Moreover, the cover and backplate of the new-gen WATERFORCE WB feature customizable RGB lighting as users can create their own PC styles and bring creativity into the liquid cooling systems.

AORUS GeForce RTX™ 3090/3080 XTREME WATERFORCE, featuring AIO coolers, are a great entry point for users looking for best-of-class performance and quiet gaming experience from a liquid-cooled graphics card. The cards are easy to use and maintenance-free. The large copper plate directly touches the GPU, VRAM and other critical parts. Coupled with heat pipes, the heat can be transferred to the liquid cooling zone for achieving enhanced heat dissipation. Compared to the 120mm size, the optimal 240mm aluminum radiator doubles the surface area and volume for enhanced thermal efficiency, and 2x120mm double ball bearing fans make the graphics card more stable and cool under high overclocks. Both the front cover and the back plate of the new-gen WATERFORCE cards feature customizable RGB illumination, and the ARGB fans can be adjusted according to users’ preference through RGB FUSION 2.0 software. In addition, the sturdy FEP tube minimizes loss of water and has high thermal stability as well as high pressure tolerance to greatly enhance product life and durability.

The above 4 variants all come with 6 outputs (3xHDMI, 3xDP), RGB FUSION 2.0 software support, protection metal backplate, dust-proof, and moisture-proof aerospace-grade PCB coating, Ultra-Durable top-grade materials and registered AORUS members extended warranty.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any specific release dates nor prices for these new water-cooled GPU releases. – If you do, however, want to learn more about these and other Gigabyte products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!