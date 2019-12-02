Gigabyte C200 Glass Mid-Tower Case Revealed

Gigabyte, better known for their motherboards and graphics cards, have revealed their new PC case. Of course, this isn’t their first PC case ever, but it is fairly rare for them to release one. The new GB-C200G looks pretty slick though and has all the usual selling points we like to see in today’s PC gaming market.

Gigabyte C200 Glass

As the name suggests, the C200 Glass features plenty of tempered glass. There’s a window panel on the front, as well as on the left side panel. This is treated with a strip of RGB LED lighting on the front panel too, giving it some added flair.

There’s room for up to an ATX motherboard, 330mm graphics cards, 165mm CPU coolers, and a 170mm PSU. That’s pretty decent for a mid-tower and should accommodate most hardware on the market today.

Storage

There are two additional SSD mounts on the motherboard tray, as well as two 3.5″ drive trays under the PSU shroud. Nothing crazy, but plenty of storage for most users.

Cooling comes from the 3 x 120mm and 2 x 140mm front intakes, 2 x 120mm top, and 120mm rear exhaust; there’s a single fan pre-installed in the rear.

Release Date and Price

The C200 doesn’t have a price or release date just yet. However, with CES 2020 just a month away now, it seems like a safe bet we’ll be seeing more of it there.