Gigabyte Celebrates AMD’s 50th Year with Limited Edition AM4 Mobo

/ 5 hours ago
Introducing the X470 AORUS Gaming 7 WiFi-50

Gigabyte Japan is giving a preview of what they are offering up in celebration of AMD‘s 50th Anniversary. It is basically a limited edition version of their existing X470 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard. Except it features a unique packaging and a different RGB LED overlay.

This RGB LED accent is available in other AORUS motherboards, and users can even create their own to put in its place. Otherwise, this 50th anniversary version has the same specifications as the regular X470 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard.

This board has a 10 + 2 CPU power phase design, ALC1220-VB + ESS DAC High quality audio, 2 M.2 slots (both with M.2 Thermal Guard), rear USB 3.1 Gen.2 Type-C, and more.

For more information, check out the X470 AORUS Gaming 7 WiFi-50’s product page by clicking here. Although, it may not be live yet until April 29th when it launches. You can still check out the regular X470 AORUS Gaming 7 WiFi v1.1 landing page which has identical specifications anyway.

How Much is the Gigabyte X470 AORUS Gaming 7 WiFi-50?

According to Gigabyte Japan, it has an MSRP of 35,000 JPY, which is about $310 USD or £240 GBP.

