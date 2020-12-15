Gigabyte Confirms 6800 XT Prices (And They’re Not Cheap!)

/ 20 mins ago
gigabyte logo

Following a live-streamed event broadcast yesterday evening, Gigabyte gave us a pretty solid window into what we can expect from their upcoming Radeon 6800 XT graphics cards range and, on the whole, the news looks more than a little positive. If you do, therefore, want to check the stream out yourself, we have copied it in this article below.

Getting to the crux of the matter, however, as one of the key announcements made at the event, Gigabyte has confirmed the MSRP prices for three of their custom 6800 XT models and, quite frankly, the news isn’t particularly good!

Gigabyte 6800 XT Prices!

During the livestream, Gigabyte confirmed three of their upcoming AMD Radeon 6800 XT models as well as all of their key information and specifications. In also announcing the retail prices, however, we have to admit that they’re a little more eye-watering than we’d hoped!

  • GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 AORUS MASTER – $719.99
  • GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC – $849.99
  • GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER – $899.99
Although this clearly shouldn’t be taken as gospel for all AIB-partners, the pricing given here would clearly suggest when compared to the AMD reference model MSRP of $649.99, we can likely expect custom 6800 XT’s to (roughly speaking) cost comparatively around $80-$250 more. This is, of course, largely depending on how far those base specs have been pushed.

Availability

The only missing piece of the puzzle from the event was when we can expect these graphics cards to hit retailers. Although Gigabyte did indicate that shipping would start ‘soon’, they did not go as far as to confirm any specific date/s. – At this point though, for as impressive as they look, I think more than anything most of the consumer reaction is that these are a bit more expensive than we were (probably optimistically) hoping!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
