Gigabyte Confirms New BIOS Updates for Ryzen XT Processors

Gigabyte, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, has today announced the latest BIOS update of AMD platform motherboards. To ensure users can embrace the performance boost, high compatibility, and high stability of 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen™ XT Series desktop processors.

In order to furnish the best performance and user experience, AMD has been working closely with Gigabyte and other motherboard vendors to provide BIOS code updates regularly for optimizing system performance or solving the issues verified by motherboard vendors. Adapted to the latest 3rd gen. is AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT, Ryzen™ 7 3800XT, Ryzen™ 5 3600XT processors. AMD provides AGESA ComboV2 1.0.0.2 BIOS for X570 and B550 chipset motherboards, and AGESA ComboV1 1.0.0.6 BIOS for X470, B450, X370, B350, and A320 chipsets products.

Gigabyte Launches BIOS Updates for Ryzen XT Processors

Although GIGABYTE motherboards can support 3rd gen. AMD Ryzen™ XT series processors without a BIOS update, based on the insistence of providing users better product experiences, GIGABYTE RD started relative verification right after receiving the new BIOS code. After discussion and back and forth modifications with AMD, the updated BIOS will be uploaded to the official website for download. With the AMD AGESA ComboV2 1.0.0.2 and ComboV1 1.0.0.6 BIOS update, the compatibility and reliability between the 3rd gen. AMD Ryzen™ XT series processors and motherboards are enhanced, as well as boosting the performance and overclocking ability of the latest processors.

Users can update the latest BIOS to motherboards through multiple ways such as GIGABYTE ＠BIOS, Q-Flash. With Q-Flash Plus on the X570 and B550 series motherboards, users can easily update BIOS without even installing a processor, memory, graphics cards, so they can enjoy the new BIOS easily and take full advantage of the new processors.

Where Can I Make the Update?

The latest BIOS of GIGABYTE AMD X570, B550 motherboards are available on GIGABYTE website, others will be continually uploaded to the official website, users can download to optimize their systems.

With the AMD Ryzen XT processors set to launch on July 7th, while not necessary in all cases, making this BIOS update will undoubtedly be advantageous. Albeit, before you start looking right now, please be aware that Gigabyte is currently updating their website as we speak. As such not all updates are available at the time of writing, but should be in the very near future.

You can visit the official Gigabyte website (where you can look to obtain your BIOS update) via the link here!

