GIGABYTE Expands Intel Xeon Scalable Server Range

GIGABYTE continues to expand their Intel Xeon Scalable server family by adding three new density optimized systems. The new additions are the H231-H60, H261-H60, and H261-H61. With new systems, customers have a wider range of choices to meet their ever-increasing needs for efficiency in the server room.

With an excellent and innovative design architecture, these latest models represent some of the densest computing devices on the market today.

What’s New?

The three new systems are very close to what we saw launched last year where GIGABYTE released their first density optimized Xeon Scalable systems. But there are differences. The three new additions to the family are more cost-effective than the first as they come without the 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports in each node. It isn’t everyone who such high-speed connections and as such, the elimination of them can save a lot of money.

GIGABYTE H261-H60 and H261-H61

The H261-H60 and H261-H61 are both 2U 4-Node rear-access form factor platforms, with each node supporting 2 x LP and 1 x OCP slots. That means you get 8 LGA 3647 sockets with six-channel DDR4 support for up to 64 DIMMs, built around the C621 chipset. Other features include four dedicated management ports and up to 24 hot-swappable drives. Further, you get 8 x low-profile PCIe Gen3 expansion slots. To power it all, there is a 2200W platinum-rated redundant PSU. All that is within a single 2U unit, so it isn’t a surprise that these systems are categorized as high-density.

GIGABYTE H231-H60

The H231-H60 is similar in many ways, but it replaces the top two nodes with dedicated GPU slots. The needed functionality depends on the task you’re trying to achieve and GIGABYTE knows that. Some tasks need more CPU power while other depend on GPU architectures to calculate their tasks. Other than the node difference, the H231 is very similar to the above-mentioned H261 systems. You get four LGA 3647 sockets with support for up to 32 DIMMs and up to 24 storage drives.

