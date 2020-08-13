Gigabyte Launches the G34WQC 34-inch Ultra-Wide Monitor

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, is excited to announce the first ultra-wide gaming monitor, G34WQC. The GIGABYTE series monitor has become a hot topic among media and gamers since its launch. The bigger-size screen category has received the most attention. For tailoring to the needs of a bigger screen market, GIGABYTE continues to develop and research this field. G34WQC is equipped with a native 1500R VA panel with 1440p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate with 1 ms response time, offering the most immersive gaming feel.

Gigabyte G34WQC 34-inch Ultra-Wide Monitor

For the color performance, the native 8-bit panel offers the splendid color, 120% sRGB wide color gamut and certified by VESA DisplayHDR 400, enriching the contrast of the picture quality. The fantastic specifications allow you to experience the grand visual pleasure in gaming and picture appreciation! This monitor also supports the well-loved classic GIGABYTE tactical gaming features such as Aim Stabilizer and Black Equalizer, offering you extra weapons on the battlefield! Not merely just having perfect gaming specifications, the bigger screen along with the 21:9 aspect ratio is also ideal for office and recreational use.

The aspect ratio counts as equally important as other major specifications such as the resolution and refresh rate. The 21:9 ratio offers the extra field of view compared with the common standard 16:9, a significant gain when it comes to gaming, streaming, multimedia, and productivity enhancement. For gaming and multimedia applications, the ultrawide offers greater immersion for an excellent visual experience. For non-gaming applications, it offers a better experience as it provides the extra space to facilitate multiple documents and applications running at the same time. Moreover, G34WQC is equipped with built-in stereos, offering a solid stereo sounding environment. The built-in stereos come with numerous benefits; not only saving you from purchasing external speakers but leaving you with a neat desk.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the launch, Gigabyte has confirmed that the G34WQC monitor will hit retail shelves in August. Unfortunately, however, at the time of writing, they have not revealed any prices. If you do, however, want to learn more about this, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

